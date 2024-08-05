Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1815 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

