1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1815 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)