Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1815 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1815 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
