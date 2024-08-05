1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1814 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) F15 (2) Service NGC (2)