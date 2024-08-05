Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1814 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (4)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
