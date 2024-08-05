Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1814 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Heritage - July 12, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1814 L JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

