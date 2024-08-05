4 Escudos 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)