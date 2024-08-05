Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Peru 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Peru 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
1466 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1758 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
