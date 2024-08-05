Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
1466 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
