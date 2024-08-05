Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1753 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1753 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12414 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1753 LM J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

