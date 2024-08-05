Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12414 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Where to sell?
