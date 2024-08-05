Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1757 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1757 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1757 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1757 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

