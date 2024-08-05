2 Escudos 1757 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1757 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1297 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)