Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1754 LM JD (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1754 LM JD - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1754 LM JD - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1754 with mark LM JD. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1754 LM JD at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

