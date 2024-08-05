Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1805 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1805 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1805 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1805 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3067 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 620,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1829 $
Price in auction currency 271000 JPY
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

