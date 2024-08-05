Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1805 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1805 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3067 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 620,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (8)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Möller (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1829 $
Price in auction currency 271000 JPY
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search