Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1801 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1801 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1524 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
