Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1801 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1801 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1618 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1524 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction CNG - January 28, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1801 IJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
