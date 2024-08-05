4 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 601. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition VF (1)