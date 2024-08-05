Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1796 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1796 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1796 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1796 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 601. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Peru 4 Escudos 1796 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

