Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1794 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1794 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 4 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 960 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1794 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search