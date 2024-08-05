4 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4)