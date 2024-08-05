Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 960 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
