4 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5884 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
