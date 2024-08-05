4 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

