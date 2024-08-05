Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1792 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1792 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5884 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

