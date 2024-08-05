Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1791 IJ "Type 1789-1791" (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1791 IJ "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1791 IJ "Type 1789-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1669 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

