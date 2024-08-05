4 Escudos 1791 IJ "Type 1789-1791" (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)