Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1791 IJ "Type 1789-1791" (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1669 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
