Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1805 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1805 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1805 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1805 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1805 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1805 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search