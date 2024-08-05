2 Escudos 1805 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1805 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)