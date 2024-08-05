2 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)