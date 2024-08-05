Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
