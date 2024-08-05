Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1792 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1792 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1792 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

