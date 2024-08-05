Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1792 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1792 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
