Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1791 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1791 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 1150 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1791 IJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

