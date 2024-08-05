Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 1150 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
