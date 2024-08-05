Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1801 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1801 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
