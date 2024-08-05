Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1801 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1801 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1801 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1801 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1801 IJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1801 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1801 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1801 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search