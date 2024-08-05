1 Escudo 1801 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1801 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) VG (1)