Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1795 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1795 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
