Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1795 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1795 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1795 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1795 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
Peru 1 Escudo 1795 IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1795 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1795 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1795 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1795 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

