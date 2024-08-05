1 Escudo 1795 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1795 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (2)