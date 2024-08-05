1 Escudo 1793 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1793 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61612 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)