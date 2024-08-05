Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1791 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1791 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1791 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1791 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1791 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 805 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

