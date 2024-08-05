Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1791 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1791 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
