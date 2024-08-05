Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1790 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1790 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61611 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
