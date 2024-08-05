1 Escudo 1790 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1790 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61611 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)