Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3311 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Berk - September 14, 2023
Seller Berk
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Stack's - June 24, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 24, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

