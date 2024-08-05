Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3311 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Berk
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 24, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
