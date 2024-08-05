8 Escudos 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (45) VF (41) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Berk (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (15)

CNG (2)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (6)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numisor (2)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (12)

Stack's (3)

UBS (4)

WAG (2)