Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21086 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1278 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

