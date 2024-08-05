Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21086 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1278 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search