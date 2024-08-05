Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1782 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1782 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1634 $
Price in auction currency 1525 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
