Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1780 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1780 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Cayón - February 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1780 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search