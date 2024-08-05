Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1780 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1780 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
