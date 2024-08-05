8 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.

Сondition AU (11) XF (24) VF (28) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (2) NGC (10) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (5)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (7)

Künker (2)

Rauch (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (5)