8 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1678 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1941 $
Price in auction currency 1830 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
