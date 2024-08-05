Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.

Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1678 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1941 $
Price in auction currency 1830 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Goldberg - January 29, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

