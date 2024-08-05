Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1798 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 10, 2013
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date December 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

