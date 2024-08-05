8 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

