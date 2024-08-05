Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1798 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2213 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date December 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
