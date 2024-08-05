Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1952 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1776 MJ at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

