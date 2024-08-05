Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1952 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
