Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1775 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1775 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1775 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1775 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1302 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 11, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

