Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1775 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1775 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1833 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1302 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
12
