8 Escudos 1775 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1775 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

