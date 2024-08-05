Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31463 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4820 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3962 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
