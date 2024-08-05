Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1763 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1763 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31463 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4820 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3962 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1763 LM JM at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

