Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1788 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1788 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1788 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1788 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3493 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Peru 4 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1788 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
