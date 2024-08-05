4 Escudos 1782 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1782 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1817 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,950. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

