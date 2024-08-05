Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1782 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1782 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1817 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,950. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Peru 4 Escudos 1782 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1782 MI at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
2219 $
Price in auction currency 1950 CHF
Peru 4 Escudos 1782 MI at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

