Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1782 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1782 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1817 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,950. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
2219 $
Price in auction currency 1950 CHF
