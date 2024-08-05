Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3995 $
Price in auction currency 3995 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

