Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3995 $
Price in auction currency 3995 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
