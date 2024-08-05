Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
