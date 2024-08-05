Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Peru 4 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search