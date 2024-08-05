Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1097 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1316 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
