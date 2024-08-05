Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1783 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1783 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1097 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1316 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Peru 2 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1783 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1783 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search