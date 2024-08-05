Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1420 $
Price in auction currency 1325 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
