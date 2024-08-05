2 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) F (1)