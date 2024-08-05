Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1420 $
Price in auction currency 1325 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

