Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 21, 2008.
Сondition
