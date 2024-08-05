2 Escudos 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place September 21, 2008.

Сondition VF (2)