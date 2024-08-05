Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1775 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1775 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
