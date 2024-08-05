Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1775 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1775 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1775 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1775 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Peru 2 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1775 MJ at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

