Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 700. Bidding took place April 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search