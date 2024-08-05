Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1783 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1783 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 700. Bidding took place April 30, 2014.

Peru 1 Escudo 1783 MI at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1783 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1783 MI at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 1 Escudo 1783 MI at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1783 MI at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

