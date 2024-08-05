1 Escudo 1783 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1783 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 700. Bidding took place April 30, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) Service NGC (3)