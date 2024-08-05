1 Escudo 1782 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1782 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition VF (5) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1)