Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1782 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1782 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Peru 1 Escudo 1782 MI at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1782 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1782 MI at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1782 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1782 MI at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

