1 Escudo 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
