1 Escudo 1781 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1781 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)