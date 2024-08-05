Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1780 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1780 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
