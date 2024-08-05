Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1780 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1780 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Peru 1 Escudo 1780 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1780 MI at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1780 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1780 MI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

