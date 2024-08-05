1 Escudo 1780 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1780 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)