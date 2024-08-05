Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search