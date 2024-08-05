Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1778 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1778 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3484 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 805. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1778 MJ at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1778 MJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1778 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1778 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1778 MJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

