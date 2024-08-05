Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
