Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1777 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1777 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1777 MJ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

