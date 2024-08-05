Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1769 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1769 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
