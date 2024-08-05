Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1761 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1761 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1761 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1761 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Peru 1 Escudo 1761 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5251 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1761 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1761 LM JM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2990 $
Price in auction currency 2990 USD

