flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Silver coins 4 Grote of Peter Frederick William - Oldenburg

type-coin
type-coin

4 Grote 1816-1818

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1816392,7600211818126,00007
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Peter Frederick WilliamAll Oldenburg coinsOldenburg coins 4 GroteNumismatic auctions