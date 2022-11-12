flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

4 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 4 Grote 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 4 Grote 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,340)
  • Weight2,386 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination4 Grote
  • Year1818
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Сondition
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 5, 2013
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 5, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1818 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateNovember 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Grote 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
