OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
4 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,340)
- Weight2,386 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC392,760
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination4 Grote
- Year1816
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Grote 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections