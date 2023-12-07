flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

4 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 4 Grote 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 4 Grote 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,340)
  • Weight2,386 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC392,760

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination4 Grote
  • Year1816
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.

Сondition
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
SellerWAG
DateAugust 4, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 4 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Grote 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
