OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Copper coins 1/2 Groten of Peter Frederick William - Oldenburg

type-coin

1/2 Groten 1802-1816

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
180278,1920201816149,04007
